Developing devices to remotely monitor patient health with wearable tech

Wearable technology has become increasingly popular over the years.
They can measure sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and steps, but that data can’t really be used by medical professionals.
Wearable technology has become increasingly popular over the years.
They can measure sleep, heart rate, calories burned, and steps, but that data can’t really be used by medical professionals.
Rockley Photonics, an Apple supplier, has today unveiled an advanced digital sensor system that is likely to come to the Apple..