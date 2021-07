Khan: PM's self-isolation handled incompetantly

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has described the government as "incompetent" after Boris Johnson initially attempted to avoid self-isolation following his contact with Health Secretary Sajid Javid - who has tested positive for Covid.

He also said the subsequent U-turn is an example of the behaviour which has confused the public throughout the pandemic.

Report by Alibhaiz.

