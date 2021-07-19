Aubrie Lee talks about ‘The Crip Corps’ and her daily acts of resistanceAubrie Lee talks about ‘The Crip Corps’ and her daily acts of resistanceAubrie Lee shares her thought-provoking experiences of being disabledThis 29-year-old activist is the founding member of ‘The Crip Corps’ We sat down with Aubrie Lee to have a thought-provoking conversation about the meaning of words within the disabled community
Aubrie Lee’s daily acts of resistance are paving the way for disabled people across the country
Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com]Duration: 02:54s 0 shares 1 views