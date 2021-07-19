New Olympic sports: What you need to know about climbing

Sport climbing makes its Olympic debut at Tokyo 2020 along with sports such as skateboarding and surfing, part of efforts by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to broaden the appeal of the world’s largest sporting event. The men’s favourite is Czech climber Adam Ondra, who in addition to competition titles is known for attempting some of the world’s most technically challenging climbing routes.

While the women’s event is seen as more open, Slovenia’s Janja Garnbret is a top pick. The competition takes place from 3-6 August.

Get up to speed with bouldering, speed and lead climbing in the video above.