UK Baby Defies the Odds by Walking After Doctors Said It Wouldn’t Be Possible!

A toddler who defied the odds can be seen walking in a video even after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk again!
Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
A toddler who defied the odds can be seen walking in a video even after doctors told her she wouldn’t walk again!
Buzz60’s Mercer Morrison has the story.
This footage shows a baby girl who was told by doctors she would never be able to walk, kicking a football on holiday with her..
Meet the premature baby born 15 weeks early weighing less than 1lb and so fragile he was kept safe and warm - in BUBBLE wrap.Little..