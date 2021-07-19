Monday 7/19 Insider Buying Report: HIBB

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Bargain hunters are wise to pay careful attention to insider buying, because although there are many various reasons for an insider to sell a stock, presumably the only reason they would use their hard-earned dollars to make a purchase, is that they expect to make money.

Today we look at one noteworthy recent insider buy.

On Thursday, Hibbett's CIO, Ronald P.

Blahnik, made a $197,428 purchase of HIBB, buying 2,200 shares at a cost of $89.74 a piece.

Bargain hunters have the opportunity to bag HIBB even cheaper than Blahnik did, with the stock trading as low as $83.03 at last check today -- that's 7.5% below Blahnik's purchase price.

Hibbett is trading down about 2% on the day Monday.

This buy marks the first one filed by Blahnik in the past year.