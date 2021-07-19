Coco Gauff Withdraws From Olympics After Testing Positive for COVID-19

The 17-year-old tennis player made the announcement on July 18 via social media.

I am so disappointed to share the news that I have tested positive for COVID and won't be able to play in the Olympic Games in Tokyo, Coco Gauff, via Instagram.

It has always been a dream of mine to represent the USA at the Olympics, and I hope there will be many more chances for me to make this come true in the future, Coco Gauff, via Instagram.

I want to wish TEAM USA best of luck and a safe games for every Olympian and the entire Olympic family, Coco Gauff, via Instagram.

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed the news.

We were saddened to learn that Coco Gauff has tested positive for COVID-19 and will therefore be unable to participate in the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games, USTA, via Twitter.

We wish her the best as she deals with this unfortunate situation and hope to see her back on the courts very soon, USTA, via Twitter.

The Games would have been Gauff's first Olympics.