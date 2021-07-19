Capitol Rioter Who Breached Senate Faces 1st Felony Sentence

A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan.
6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases.
