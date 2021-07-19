Skip to main content
Global Edition
Saturday, August 14, 2021

Top 10 Black Superheroes Who Need Their Own Movies

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 13:55s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Black Superheroes Who Need Their Own Movies
Top 10 Black Superheroes Who Need Their Own Movies

These characters need more screen time!

For this list, we’ll be looking at popular, cool and inspiring black heroes and heroines who deserve a shot at the silver screen.

These characters need more screen time!

For this list, we’ll be looking at popular, cool and inspiring black heroes and heroines who deserve a shot at the silver screen.

Our countdown includes Frozone, Cyborg, Storm, and more!

Related news coverage

Top 10 Best Moments From Black Widow

Top 10 Best Moments From Black Widow

WatchMojo

It's about time this Avenger got her own movie! For this list, we’ll be looking at the most dramatic, humorous, and action-packed..

Advertisement

More coverage