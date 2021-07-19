Former NASA Astronaut Explains Jeff Bezos's Space Flight

Astronaut Mike Massimino attempts to explain what Jeff Bezos's space flight will be like, in just about the same amount of it will take for Jeff to take the flight.

The Blue Origin flight lasts about 11 minutes, there's no pilots and it's totally automated.

Mike breaks down all the steps of the flight and tires to best to explain what Jeff will experience while in space.

Follow Mike on Social: twitter: @astro_mike instagram: @astromikemassimino facebook: AstroMikeMassimino linkedin: Michael Massimino