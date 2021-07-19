Biden Administration Transfers Its First Detainee From Guantánamo Bay

Biden Administration , Transfers Its First Detainee, From Guantánamo Bay.

Biden Administration , Transfers Its First Detainee, From Guantánamo Bay.

On July 19, the Biden administration announced that prisoner Abdul Latif Nasir will be repatriated to Morocco.

According to the Pentagon, in 2016, the Periodic Review Board (PRB) said ... ... holding Nasir "no longer remained necessary to protect against a continuing significant threat to the national security of the United States.".

But his release couldn't be completed as former President Obama left office, and former President Trump didn't pursue Nasir's transfer.

But his release couldn't be completed as former President Obama left office, and former President Trump didn't pursue Nasir's transfer.

But his release couldn't be completed as former President Obama left office, and former President Trump didn't pursue Nasir's transfer.

39 prisoners remain at Guantánamo Bay.

According to 'The New York Times,' 11 of them have been charged with war crimes, .

But the rest haven't been charged with anything while being detained for nearly 20 years.

.

Ten of those prisoners who haven't been charged have been recommended for transfer.

[The Biden administration is] dedicated to following a deliberate and thorough process focused on responsibly reducing the detainee population of the Guantanamo facility while also safeguarding the security of the United States and its allies, Ned Price, State Department spokesperson, via 'The Hill'