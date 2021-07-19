Search For Dirt Bike Driver Who Hit 4-Year-Old Boy

A 4-year-old boy is fighting for his life after being hit by an illegal dirt bike Sunday in a Queens park.
Now, police are trying to track down the rider, who took off.
CBS2's John Dias reports.
