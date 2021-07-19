Daily Dividend Report: JNJ,SSD,UNM,TEX,VALU

The dividend is payable on September 7, 2021 to shareholders of record at the close of business on August 24, 2021.

Johnson & Johnson today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend for the third quarter of 2021 of $1.06 per share on the company's common stock.

The ex-dividend date is August 23, 2021.

Simpson Manufacturing, an industry leader in engineered structural connectors and building solutions, today announced that on July 14, 2021 the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share on the Company's common stock.

The dividend is payable on October 28, 2021, to stockholders of record on October 7, 2021.

Effective July 16, 2021, the Unum Group Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.30 per share on its common stock to be paid August 20, 2021, to stockholders of record as of July 30, 2021.

Terex announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share.

The dividend is to be paid on September 20, 2021 to all stockholders of record as of the close of business on August 12, 2021.

Value Line, announced today that its Board of Directors declared on July 16, 2021, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.22 per common share, payable on August 11, 2021, to stockholders of record on July 26, 2021.

The current yield of the Company's common stock is 2.84% based on an annualized dividend rate of $0.88 per share and the June 30th closing price of $31.00.

The Company has 9,557,841 shares of common stock outstanding as of July 2, 2021.