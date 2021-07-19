‘Space Jam’ Steals No. 1 Box Office Spot From ‘Black Widow’

1 Box Office Spot, From ‘Black Widow’.

Despite the film's lackluster reviews, LeBron James and the Tune Squad unseated the Marvel flick from its top spot.

According to Warner Bros., 'Black Widow' took in $26.3 million in North America, while 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' earned $31.7 million.

It is the studio's largest opening since the beginning of the pandemic.

'Escape Room: Tournament of Champions' came in third with approximately $8.8 million.

'F9,' the latest movie in the 'Fast & Furious' franchise, took fourth place with $7.6 million.

Fifth and sixth place went to 'The Boss Baby: Family Business' and 'The Forever Purge' with $4.7 million and $4.1 million, respectively.

Rounding out the top 10 box office spots were 'A Quiet Place Part II,' 'Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain,'.

'Cruella' and 'Pig.'.

