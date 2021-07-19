Surprisingly strict dress codes flight attendants deal with on a daily basis

Kat Kamalani released another video shedding insight into the flight attendant industry.Previously, she's discussed her best hotel hacks and the real reason why the crew greets passengers aboard flights.In this TikTok, Kamalani explains the "strict" realities of her job — including the very specific rules each employee has to follow in terms of their appearances."So your nail color, hair color, your lip color, your makeup, the way your shoes look, your bags — every single thing”.Kamalani also added that the strictness made her feel like she was "in the military".“When I was in training, they had a whole entire team dedicated to the way you look and making sure you’re on point," she said.If a flight attendant fails to follow the dress code, they can get in huge trouble if they're caught.Commenters seemed shocked at how "outdated" the rules seemed