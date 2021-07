Local training academy teaches business skills to new entrepreneurs

ARE LUCKY ENOUGH TO MAKE THEIRPASSION THEIR JOB OR BREAKTHEIR CRAFT.AND MAYBE NOT SO GREAT ATTHE BUSINESS SIDE OF THEIRBUSINESS WITH THE PANDEMICWREAKING HAVOC IN ALL SORTS OFINDUSTRIES, HAVING A STRONGFOUNDATION AND HOW TO GUIDEBUSINESS THROUGH TOUGHECONOMIC TIMES IS A SKILL WHENAPPROVE STYLUS REALIZE MANY OFTHOSE INTERESTED IN HER FIELDDIDN'T HAVE NOW DESTINY ALL AFAN IS SENDING THAT KIND OFKNOWLEDGE OUT INTO THECOMMUNITY THROUGH NEW BEAUTYSCHOOL OF SORTS, IT'S ABOUTMUCH MORE THAN GOOD LOOKSTROPHY BEAUTY SWEETS ALONGWITH SOME OF HER STUDENTS GOODMORNING TO YOU.GOOD MORNING.

THANK YOU SODESTINY YOU'VE BEEN IN THEBEAUTY BUSINESS A LONG TIMEJUST OPENING THIS FACILITY ONJULY 3RD WHAT YOU SEEHAPPENING IN THE INDUSTRY THATMADE YOU SAY SCHOOL NEEDS TOBE A LITTLE DIFFERENT WHAT LEDYOU TO CREATE THIS KIND OFPROGRAM.

WELL THE REASON WHYCREATE A TROPHY.

ACADEMY ISBECAUSE I WANTED TO HELP MYAND BE ABLE TO TEACH THEMTHE SKILLS SO THEY ARE ABLE TOBECOME LEADERS IN THE BEAUTYINDUSTRY SO WITHIN ABOUT 4YEARS I BECAME A MICROWAVEARTISTS OPEN TO BUSINESS AND IWAS ABLE TO BILL CLIENTELE ANDNOT ONLY THAT BUILD A CAREERWITH IN THIS PERMANENT MAKEUPINDUSTRY SO I JUST WANT TOGIVE THAT SAME TO MY STUDENTS.OBVIOUSLY YOU'RE TRAININGPEOPLE AS YOU JUST MENTIONEDALL THE THINGS THAT WE THINKABOUT WHEN WE THINK ABOUT ASALON OR SPA BUT THE BUSINESSSIDE OF ALL OF THIS IS HUGE INYOUR CONCEPT YOU'RE KIND OFTEACHING THE SKILL OFOPERATING BEAUTY AS THEBUSINESS WHY DID YOU FIND THATTO BE SO IMPORTANT.

SO HERETHE CAD AMIAH WE NOT ONLYTEACH ADVANCED BEAUTYTREATMENTS LIKE MICROBLADINGON BRAVE ROUTE AND SO MUCHMORE BUT.BEYOND CREATING CONFIDENCEWITHIN OUR CLIENTS IT'S ABOUTMAKING AN IMPACT AND MAKING ANINCOME SO I WANT TO SHOW THEMHOW THEY'RE ABLE TO TEACHLEARN THIS SKILL AND TREATEDLIKE A BUSINESS SO HERE AT THEACADEMY.

WE HAVE ATTORNEYS ONSTAFF AN ACCOUNT AND SOTHEY'RE ABLE TO HELP THEMNAVIGATE THIS NEW BUSINESSFEEL THAT THEY HAVE.

I THINKJUST KIND OF REFERENCE TO ALITTLE BIT AGO PEOPLE ARE SOPASSIONATE ABOUT THE CRAFTITSELF AND KIND OF.GET INTO SOME SITUATIONSWHERE THEY STARTED BUSINESSAND THEN REALIZE MAYBE I'M NOTA BUSINESS PERSON I'M MUCHMORE INTO THIS TRAP.

YOU'REALSO EXTENDING THESE CLASSESTO PEOPLE IN THE COMMUNITY WHYDID YOU THINK THAT MIGHT NEEDTO BE A FEATURE OF WHAT YOUHAD TO OFFER.

WELL I THINKTHAT'S EXTREMELY TROPHY BEAUTYACADEMY, IT'S NOT JUST ABOUTBEAUTY IT'S ABOUT JUSTBUILDING CONFIDENCE.

SO WHEN IFIRST STARTED I KNOW ANYTHINGAND I MADE A LOT OF MISTAKES.AND IF THERE WERE COURSESARE RESOURCES THAT I WAS ABLETO TAKE I WOULD DEFINITELYTOOK ADVANTAGE OF THEM SOUPCOMING WE HAVE MORE BEAUTYCOURSES ALONG WITH BUSINESSDEVELOPMENT COURSES AND HOMEBUYING WORKSHOPS AND A LOT OFTHESE HORSES ARE GOING TO BEFREE.

NOW AT YOUR BUSINESSOBVIOUSLY SURVIVE THE PANDEMICTHERE ARE A LOT OF TOUGH TIMESFOR SALONS OR ANYBODY IN THEBEAUTY INDUSTRY, SOMETIMES YOUHAVE TO BE.VERY CLOSE HERE CAUGHTCLIENTS.

AND SO THE WHOLEISSUE OF MASKING ANDDISTANCING VERY VERY CRITICALAND KEPT YOU GUYS THATINDUSTRY CLOSED FOR QUITE AWHILE WHEN YOU THINK ABOUTDOING BUSINESS AS THISPANDEMIC SORT OF WAYNE'S WEHOPE.

DO YOU FIND THATTRAINING PEOPLE UP IN THISBUSINESS SIDE IS EVEN MOREIMPORTANT NOW BECAUSE YOU KNOWANYTHING COULD HAPPEN WE CANSTEP BACK IN 2 A DEEPER CYCLEOF THIS PANDEMIC.ABSOLUTELY BECAUSE AT THEEND OF THE DAY IT'S ALL ABOUTWELLNESS AND BUILDINGCONFIDENCE AND EVEN IF WE WERETO HAVE SOMETHING ELSE LIKETHAT HAPPEN AGAIN THERE AREONLINE VIRTUAL OPTIONS TO TAKETROPHY BEAUTY ACADEMY COURSESSO THAT'S ONE OF THE THINGSTHAT REALLY MAKES OUR TRAININGACADEMY UNIQUE.

ALL RIGHT,THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR JOININGUS THIS MORNING AS YOURSTUDENTS ARE PRACTICING THEIRMICROBLADING THERE BEHIND YOUWE APPRECIATE YOU.THANK YOU SO MUCH FOR