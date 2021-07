Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Details 'Never Have I Ever' S2

The hit Netflix series "Never Have I Ever" is back for season two, starring Mississauga, Ont.

Native Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

While speaking with ET Canada, the young actress looks back on the massive success of season 1 after it was streamed in 40 million households within its first 28 days of release.

Plus, she shares what's in store for her character Devi in new episodes.

