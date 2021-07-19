Top 10 Friends Who Fall in Love in Animated Shows

Sixty percent of Americans are living life on the wild side when it comes to trying new foods
SWNS STUDIO
Pass the hot sauce: New Mexico residents believe they are the champions when it comes to their tolerance for eating spicy foods,..
These cartoon characters started as friends before they fell in love.
Our countdown includes "Amphibia," "Danny Phantom," "Phineas and Ferb," and more!
Pass the hot sauce: New Mexico residents believe they are the champions when it comes to their tolerance for eating spicy foods,..
They started as friends, but they fell in love by the end of these animated movies.