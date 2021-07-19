Skip to main content
Global Edition
Monday, July 19, 2021

Top 10 Friends Who Fall in Love in Animated Shows

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:10s 0 shares 1 views
Top 10 Friends Who Fall in Love in Animated Shows
Top 10 Friends Who Fall in Love in Animated Shows
These cartoon characters started as friends before they fell in love.

These cartoon characters started as friends before they fell in love.

Our countdown includes "Amphibia," "Danny Phantom," "Phineas and Ferb," and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

More coverage