Keyshia Cole’s Mom, Frankie, Dead at 61 After Overdosing on Birthday

Keyshia Cole’s Mom, Frankie, , Dead at 61 After Overdosing on Birthday.

According to 'TMZ,' Cole's biological mother, Frankie Lons, died at her home in Oakland on July 18.

Lons relapsed and took drugs while celebrating her birthday that same day.

.

She had a long history of battling drug addiction and gave Cole up for adoption when she was 2 years old.

She had a long history of battling drug addiction and gave Cole up for adoption when she was 2 years old.

The two reunited later in life, and Lons even appeared on the series 'Keyshia Cole: My New Life' often.

.

Cole has always been vocal about her mother's addiction.

.

Every time my mom relapse, it breaks my heart more than it’s already been broken, Keyshia Cole, via Instagram.

I’m hoping, if any of u are dealing with a family member who’s battling with drug addiction, that you, yourself are learning how to cope with the struggle of it all, Keyshia Cole, via Instagram.

Cole has yet to release a public statement about her mother's death.

Cole has yet to release a public statement about her mother's death