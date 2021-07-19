Megan Thee Stallion to Appear on the Cover of 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue

CNN reports the Texas-based musician will be joined by tennis star Naomi Osaka and model Leyna Bloom who will also front the annual issue.

It definitely was a dream for me to be on Sports Illustrated Swimsuit.

And to be the first female rapper?

Who else would they pick?

I am just happy they chose the Hot Girl Coach!, Megan Thee Stallion, via CNN.

According to CNN, Megan Thee Stallion's explosive popularity can partly be attributed to her message of body positivity.

At the American Music Awards in November last year, the rapper shared a message of self-love:.

I love my body.

Every curve, every inch, every mark, every dimple is a decoration on my temple.

My body is mine.

And nobody owns it but me, Megan Thee Stallion, via CNN.

And who I chose to let in is so lucky.

You may not think my body is perfect, and it probably never will be, but when I look in the mirror?

I love what I see, Megan Thee Stallion, via CNN.

This year's Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue hits stands July 22