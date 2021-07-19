Preparing your pool before a storm | Tracking the Tropics Quick Tip

Consider these tips when it comes to preparing your pool.

ABC Action News is helping you to be prepared before a storm strikes Tampa Bay.

Mhm.

It's hurricane seasonabc action news tracking ttips are sponsored by handlet that drip you come a wroofing a call.

Hey doingaction news chief meteorolNow we all know pools arethe hot florida sun, but wyou'll need to remember thprotect it.

First of all,drain your pool before a swater levels provide needecan actually lift out of tflooding.

So before the stto turn off the power at tThat's another tip.

And yosuper shock your pool befoExtra chlorine will help tyour pump is powered down.pool furniture in the poolblowing away during a storidea.

But if you do that,risk, because experts someabout whether that's a goothey say, you know what?

Ipool walls or the bottom.furniture more tracking th