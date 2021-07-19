COVID-19 Resurgence Affects Stock Market As Cases Triple In The US In Last Few Weeks
Stocks around the world fell today as worried investors considered a global resurgence of COVID-19, fueled by the highly contagious delta variant.

Here in the U-S, cases of COVID-19 have nearly tripled in the last few weeks alone.