Lexington officer helps little girl raise money

OFFICER IS HELPINGMAKE DREAMS COMETRUE FOR ONEFAMILY.10-YEAR-OLD LEARISJONES AND HERFOUR-YEAR-OLDSISTER WERESELLING SNACKS ONTHEIR FRONT YARDWHEN OFFICER RYANHOLLAND DROVEDOWN THE ROAD.THE GIRLS WERERAISING MONEY TOBE ABLE TO GO ONVACATION WITHFAMILY IN FLORIDA.HOLLAND SAYSTHEIR EFFORTTOUCHED HISHEART.ANDINSPIRED HIM TOLAUNCH AGOFUNDMECAMPAIGN TO HELPTHEM ALONG.IT REACHED ITSTWO-THOUSANDDOLLAR GOALWITHIN THREE DAYS.RYANHOLLAND/LEXINGTON POLICE OFFICER:"I MEAN IT JUSTSHOWS WHAT AGREAT COMMUNITYWE DO LIVE IN ANDTHAT PEOPLE WANTTO HELP.

THEYJUST NEED TOKNOW WHERE THEOPPORTUNITY IS."THE FAMILY SAYSWHEN THEYSTARTED SELLINGSNACKS THEY WEREHOPING TO RAISEENOUGH MONEY TOPAY FOR JUSTLEARIS TO FLY TOFLORIDA.BUT THEY SAY THEDONATIONS HAVEBEEN ABLESSING...BECAUSENOW THEY CANAFFORD TO TAKETHE TRIP AS AFAMILY.