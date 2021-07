Police searching for missing inmate

And they have reason to believe Luke Craig could be dangerous.

Kentucky State Police is now the lead agency in the search for 16-year-old Luke Craig, who is said to have escaped from the Fayette Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

