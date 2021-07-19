DAVE S02E07 Ad Man

DAVE 2x07 Ad Man - Next on Season 2 Episode 7 - Promo Trailer HD - Dave and Emma reminisce about their advertising days while battling present day identity crises, at one of hip hop’s largest showcases.

Dave knows he’s destined for rap superstardom - but at what cost?

With the pressure mounting as he records his debut album, he has to decide if he’ll sacrifice friendships, love, and his own sense of self in order to make his dream come true.

The half-hour comedy is based on the life of rapper and comedian Dave Burd.

The series is produced by FX Productions.