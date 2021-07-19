Romeo Santos King of Bachata Documentary Movie

Romeo Santos King of Bachata Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: KING OF BACHATA intertwines the story of bachata with the musical legacy of the genre’s biggest champion and superstar, Dominican singer-songwriter Romeo Santos.

The documentary traces the ascent of the disenfranchised genre from the oppressed countryside of the Dominican Republic to its unprecedented international recognition—culminating in a record-breaking concert starring Romeo Santos, alongside the legendary bachateros that paved the way before him.

#RomeoHBOMax