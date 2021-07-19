Kara Eaker and Leanne Wong's coaches are in disbelief after learning Eaker tested positive for COVID-19.

About over almost two daysthe morning tests showed pnow stopped for Blue SprinI mean, completely becausenormal, very healthy trainthe whole week training exright on top of her game,know, you should at the olblindsided us completely.he coaches Cara acre an alS.

Olympic women's gymnastfor COVID-19.

The other atolympic team alternate andany closer than any of theshe was further away thancoaches.

So it's a completwill happen to the six girfor team Usa Fong providedvideo that shows the teamfrom one another at all tibus going to and from thein the front of us and repstayed in the back.

He saypossible to try to preventWe didn't try.

We did everdid everything we could.

Aproud of the fact that we'and we made this squad andteams. As the Games have njust this atypical.

And yothe sad part it's not overover because uh look how ithey can do anything in thThey are tested for Covidhave multiple temperaturethe day and that they haveelse except for the hotel