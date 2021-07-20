Skip to main content
Top 10 Hardest Video Games to Speedrun

These games aren't necessarily difficult on their own, but running them is!

For this list, we’re looking at games that are the most challenging to speedrun.

Our countdown includes “GoldenEye 007” (1997), “Cuphead” (2017), “Doom” (1993), “Super Mario 64” (1996), “Bloodborne” (2015) and more!

