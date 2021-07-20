Dow has worst day since October

The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since October 2020.
It's unclear what impact economic jitters will have on San Diego's ongoing recovery.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average had its worst day since October 2020.
It's unclear what impact economic jitters will have on San Diego's ongoing recovery.
DISTRICT DURINGHE T REGULARLYSCHEDULED SCHOOL BRDOA MEETINGS.
The Dow fell about 725 points -the worst day for the Dow since a 943-point drop in late October. It was the biggest decline this..
Wall Street suffered a sharp sell-off Monday as investors feared that the delta coronavirus variant could hinder the economic..