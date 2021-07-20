THE PARAPOD A VERY BRITISH GHOST HUNT Movie

THE PARAPOD A VERY BRITISH GHOST HUNT Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After 3.5 million podcast downloads, sold-out live shows and hit specials, get ready to go on the road with hardwired skeptic Ian Boldsworth.

Follow as he goes head-to-head with lifelong believer Barry Dodds to discover the truth about the supernatural.

Taking to the roads of the UK in a souped-up hearse, they visit the UK’s most haunted village, the home of the world’s most violent poltergeist, the underground labyrinths of Edinburgh, and everywhere in between.

What follows is a rollercoaster of conflict and hilarity, as Barry tries – with increasing desperation – to find the proof to convince his cynical friend that ghosts are real.