The Right Hand Man Movie (1987) Trailer - Plot Synopsis: A stagecoach driver (Hugo Weaving, THE LORD OF THE RINGS) goes to work for a dying, one-armed aristocrat (Rupert Everett, MY BEST FRIEND'S WEDDING) in 1860s Australia.

The two men are soon competing for the romantic attentions of a spirited and beautiful young woman (Catherine McClements, MS FISHER'S MODERN MURDER MYSTERIES).

This lavish and ambitious Australian period drama has been newly restored, and is presented here on Blu-Ray for the first time.

Director: Di Drew Cast: Hugo Weaving, Catherine McClements, Rupert Everett , Arthur Dignam