Bake Squad Season 1

Bake Squad Season 1 Trailer HD - In each episode of Bake Squad, four individually brilliant bakers will battle it out to see whose dessert will be chosen for someone’s extra special big day.

These bakers have been personally selected by Milk Bar founder Christina Tosi, who built an empire on delicious cookie dough.

For her next sweet trick, Tosi has built this squad of bakers who have one mission and one mission only: Make dessert dreams come true!

High hopes, high temperatures, high stakes...all courtesy of the Bake Squad.

Bake Squad launches on August 11, only on Netflix.