Forecast - Partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Chance of showers by late afternoon/early evening

On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Some areas in mid-Michigan may even see rain showers and a few strikes of lightning.
On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Some areas in mid-Michigan may even see rain showers and a few strikes of lightning.
Alright, we're rolling witlate tonight, midnight shoaround 70 degrees, will bothe middle sixties tonightrebound.
Of course, we'veis after six o'clock.
Butto get into those seventieIt's gonna be a nice one ton the moderate side, so ybut nothing overwhelming fHazy skies will be upon usskies tending to come downreturning thursday into frshower thunderstorm fridaythe best chance is going tand evening as it stands rif that holds throughout t
Isolated showers and thunderstorms develop this late afternoon and evening. Exactly where these develop and how strong they are is..
Spotty thunderstorms tonight north of I-96