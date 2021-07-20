Skip to main content
Global Edition
Wednesday, July 21, 2021

Forecast - Partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Chance of showers by late afternoon/early evening

Credit: FOX 47 News Michigan
Duration: 00:53s 0 shares 1 views
Forecast - Partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Chance of showers by late afternoon/early evening
Forecast - Partly cloudy with a smoky haze. Chance of showers by late afternoon/early evening

On Tuesday, a cold front will drop in from the north and spark showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon.

Some areas in mid-Michigan may even see rain showers and a few strikes of lightning.

Alright, we're rolling witlate tonight, midnight shoaround 70 degrees, will bothe middle sixties tonightrebound.

Of course, we'veis after six o'clock.

Butto get into those seventieIt's gonna be a nice one ton the moderate side, so ybut nothing overwhelming fHazy skies will be upon usskies tending to come downreturning thursday into frshower thunderstorm fridaythe best chance is going tand evening as it stands rif that holds throughout t

Advertisement

Related news coverage

More coverage