Neighbor says she tried to stop alleged gunman

HOUSE THAT BURNED YESTERDAYSAYS SHE TRIED TO TALK THESUSPECT OUT OF SHOOTING PEOPLEAT THE SCENE.

KGUN9 ON YOURSIDE'S CRAIG SMITH JOINS USLIVE AND HAS MORE ON WHY SHEFELT SHE HAD A CHANCE TO STOPTHE KILLING.TUCSON FIRE CHIEF CHUCK RYANTHANKED NEIGHBORS WHO TOOKFIREFIGHTERS INTO THEIR HOMESTO PROTECT THEM FROM THEGUNMAN.

WE TALKED TO ONE OFTHOSE NEIGHBORS WHO SAYS SHETRIED TO DO EVEN MORE TODEFUSE THE DANGER.LADENE JONES SAYS THE HOUSE ONIRENE VISTA WAS ALREADY ON FIREWHEN SHE SAW HERNEIGHBOR---THE MAN WHO LIVEDIN THAT HOUSE WITH AGIRLFRIEND, TRYING TO SHOOTANYONE WORKING TO FIGHT THEFIRE OR RESCUE ANYONE INSIDE.2:56 HE CAME AROUND THE FRONTOF THE FIRE TRUCK, AND HE WASSTALKING.

A PERSON WHO HADALREADY SHOT BUT ONLY WOUNDED,WHO RAN AWAY FROM HIM.

HE WASALSTKING THAT PERSON AND ISTOPPED HIM AND SPOKE WITH HIMAND ASKED HIM NOT TO DO THATBECAUSE THE PEOPLE WERE ONLYTHERE TRYING TO HELP YOU.

ANDDID HE SAY ANYTHING INRESPONSE HE DIDN'T SAYANYTHING.

I SAW THE LOOK INHIS EYES AND IT WAS COGNITIVEFOR A MOMENT, AND THEN HE WENTBACK TO WHERE HE WAS STALKGINPEOPLE, 3:29 :36 SHE SAYSFIREFIGHTERS TOOK SHELTER INHER HOUSE TO GET AWAY FROM THEGUNMAN BUT SHE FELT SHE'DKNOWN HIM SO LONG SHE WAS LIKEAN AUNT OR A MOTHER TO HIM SOSHE WENT OUT TO TRY TO REASONWITH HIM.

5:48 GOD TAKES CAREOF FOOLS AND BABIES.

THAT'SHOW THE SAYING GOES.

THAT'SWHAT I THOUGHT.

IN HINDSIGHT,AT FIRST I JUST THOUGHT TOSTOP HIM, YOU KNOW, TO STOPTHE MADNESS I THOUGHT HE WASMISTAKEN AND MAYBE THOUGHTTHAT SOMEBODY ELSE HAS STARTEDTHE FIRE, THAT THE PEOPLEAROUND AND STARTED, I DIDN'TKNOW WHAT TO THINK." 6:11RUNS:23 BUT LADENE JONES SAYSSHE WAS NOT ABLE TO BREAKTHROUGH TO THE MAN AND STOPTHE KILLING.

POLICE SAY HESTOPPED AFTER HE RAMMED ANFOFICER'S CAR AND THE OFFICERSHOT AND WOUNDED HIM IN THEGUNFIGHT THAFOT LLOWED.

CRAIGSMITH, KGUN9N OYOUR SIDEALSO AT THE PRESS CONFERENCE