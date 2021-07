3 secrets to Netflix's success | Reed Hastings

What does it take to cultivate a culture of innovation and reinvention at work?

Tracing his journey from math teacher to honesty-seeking executive, Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings describes three key elements of a successful work culture, sharing how to design a company around inspiration, creativity and candor.

(This discussion, hosted by head of TED Chris Anderson, was recorded September 4, 2020.)