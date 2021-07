Dixie Fire forces expanded evacuations in Plumas County, road closures in Oroville

FIRE.

FIREFIGHTERS SAY THEFLAMES ARE BURNING IN REMOTEAREAS WITH STEEP TERRAINMAKING IT VERY HARD TOCONTAIN.THE DIXIE FIRE ALSO FORCINGSOME EVACUATIONS TONIGHT, FOX40'S ERICK RUCKER JOINING USLIVE IN BUTTE COUNTY WITH ALOOK AT THE FIREFIGHT THEREWHAT'S GOING ON THERE ERIC.AND BRIDGET KEEP IN MINDTHAT 30,000 ACREAGE NUMBERCAME THIS MORNING WE AREEXPECTING AN UPDATE FROM CALANY MOMENT NOW THEY'RE GOINGHOLD A FACEBOOK LIVE PRESSCONFERENCE TO GIVE AN UPDATEON EVERYTHING WE ARE JUST ALITTLE BIT NORTH WEST OF THETOWN OF OROVILLE OBVIOUSLY INPLUME FROM ABOVE.THE DIXIE FIRE NOT NEARLYAS PRONOUNCED AS IT WASEARLIER ON IT JUST LOOKED LIKEONE THE MASSIVE PUFF NOW IT ISKIND OF DISPERSED A LITTLE BITWITH THE WINDS.WE WERE IN PLUMAS COUNTYABOUT 40 MINUTES AWAY UPHIGHWAY 70 WE SHOT SOME VIDEOLET'S GO AHEAD AND GIVE YOU ANIDEA OF WHAT WE RAN ACROSSAGAIN ON HIGHWAY 70 THE ONLYTHING THAT YOU CAN REALLY SEEIN THE AREA TO SHOW ANY SIGNSOF CIVILIZATION.

WE'RE A LOTOF PG E POWER PLANTS ALONG THEFEATHER RIVER.

A LOT OF SMOKEOBVIOUSLY FILLING THE CANYON.FLAMES COMING UP FROM EACHSIDE OF THE ROAD.

VERYINTERESTING TO SEE HOW THISFIRE IS SPREADING, ESPECIALLYWITH THE WIND IS SHOOTING DOWNTHE CANYON WE SAW FLAMES THATWE COULD BARELY MAKE OUT OVERBUSH'S OVER OTHER VEGETATIONAND THEN WITHIN ABOUT 30SECONDS OR SO THOSE FLAMESWERE ABOUT 10 FEET TALL ANDSPREADING OTHER ISSUES IN THATPARTICULAR AREA WE'RE TALKINGABOUT ROCK SLIDES.

BIG CHUNKSOF ROCKS ON THE SIDE OF THE70 PROBABLY ABOUT I WOULD SAY10 TO 12 MAYBE 15 MILES CLOSERTO WE ARE WHERE WE ARE ONHIGHWAY 70 THAT IS CLOSED DOWNYOU CAN'T GO ANYWHERE NEAR ITUNLESS YOU ARE EMERGENCYPERSONNEL.

MEDIA SO THEY AREKEEPING PEOPLE WELL AWAY FROMWHERE THIS IS BURNING OFCOURSE WE MENTIONED IT'S GOINGTO BE WELL OVER 30,000 ACRESWHEN WE GET THE NEXT UPDATEJUST HOW MANY.

WE DON'T KNOWHOWEVER WE'RE EXPECTING IT TOGROW A DECENT AMOUNT BECAUSEOF WHAT WILL WE SAW A LITTLEBIT EARLIER ON AND THAT BEINGSPREADING.THIS IS A SITE THAT YOU CANSEE NO DOUBT FROM THE TOWN OFPARADISE OBVIOUSLY SOMETHINGPEOPLE THERE DON'T WANT TOLOOK AT AND WE'RE GOING TOLITTLE BIT LATER ON IN THATGIVE YOU AN UPDATE ONEVERYBODY THERE IS REACTINGBECAUSE OBVIOUSLY THEY HAVESOME VERY NOT GOOD MEMORIES.

AFIRE THAT WAS BURNING NOT TOOFAR FROM HERE.

WE'RE LIVE IN