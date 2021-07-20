Exclusive: Search for Summer Wells has scaled back but the investigation continues

It's true, the search effort has been scaled back after crews have found no trace of the child.
But, no one is giving up and authorities are continuing to investigate the case behind the scenes, especially when foul play may be involved.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation provided another update on Thursday afternoon in the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells.