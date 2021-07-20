Good News ! Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Together Announce Their Second Pregnancy | Celebs React
Good News ! Neha Dhupia Angad Bedi Together Announce Their Second Pregnancy | Celebs React

Congratulations, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi.

The couple will welcome their second child soon.

Parents to a little girl named Mehr, announced their second pregnancy with a beautiful family photo.

Celebs React.

Have A look at the video