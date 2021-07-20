Daily politics briefing: July 20

The key facts behind the day's headlines on July 20, as the Prime Minister isfacing a backlash over his plans to make coronavirus vaccination compulsory for nightclubs and other crowded venues in the autumn.Clubs, backbench Tories and opposition MPs criticised the Boris Johnson’s announcement on Monday – the day that clubs in England were allowed to open for the first time since March last year.
Daily politics briefing: July 19
