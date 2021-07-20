Oakland Lawmakers To Vote On Future Of A's Ballpark

In a matter of hours, Oakland lawmakers will vote to determine the future of the A's in that city.
Betty Yu tells us that both sides are still at odds on many issues.
In a matter of hours, Oakland lawmakers will vote to determine the future of the A's in that city.
Betty Yu tells us that both sides are still at odds on many issues.
In just a week, Oakland lawmakers will vote on the future of the A's. Andrea Nakano tells us the team is in marathon negotiations..
On the eve of the Oakland City Council's vote on the A's proposed $12 billion development project that would include a $1 billion..