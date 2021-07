Canada extends ban on passenger flights from India by another month|Covid-19| Oneindia News

Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India by another month.

The ban was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21.

It is the fourth time the ban has been extended since it was first imposed on April 22.

The suspension was extended by another 30 days on 21 June and now another extension will be imposed for 30 days.

