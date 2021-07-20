Lok Sabha: Day 2 of chaos| Opposition members stoop to well of house| Pegasus Row| Oneindia News

In another day of chaos, some opposition members stooped to the well of the lower house, raising placards and shouting slogans like snooping government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said the Congress was unable to digest the BJP in power and had not come out of its coma even after its defeat in Assam, Bengal and Kerala.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday pulled up the Kerala government for allowing a three-day relaxation in Covid-19 restrictions in the state ahead of Bakrid festival.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police have arrested actress Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra in connection with a case registered against him for creation of pornographic films and publishing them through some apps.

Canada has extended the ban on passenger flights from India by another month.

The ban was set to expire on July 21, but will now remain in place until August 21.

