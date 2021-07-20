Cummings: Johnson wanted to visit Queen in person before first lockdown

Mandatory credit: BBC Breakfast.

Max 60 seconds.

No pre-roll adsBoris Johnson wanted to visit the Queen in person early in the pandemic despite Downing Street staff already falling ill with Covid-19, Dominic Cummings has claimed.The former chief aide in No 10 alleged that he had to convince the Prime Minister out of visiting her by warning about the potentially grave consequences.Downing Street denied the incident described by Mr Cummings in an interview with the BBC took place and Buckingham Palace declined to comment.