The sexual violence rate in Colorado is higher than the national average

SEXUAL VIOLENCE AFFECTS HUNDREDS OF THOUSANDS OF AMERICANS EACH YEAR. WHILE WE'RE MAKING PROGRESS IN COLORADO, OUR STATE STILL HAS A SEXUAL VIOLENCE RATE THAT IS HIGHER THAN THE NATIONAL AVERAGE. NEWS 5'S RENAE SKINNER JOINS US LIVE TO TALK ABOUT WHY THIS IS, AND WHAT'S BEING DONE TO HELP SURVIVORS OF TRAUMA. 23.8% OF WOMEN IN COLORADO HAVE EXPERIENCED SEXUAL VIOLENCE COMPARED TO 18.3% NATIONWIDE, ACCORDING TO THE COLORADO COALITION AGAINST SEX ASSAULT. OFFICIALS WITH THE AGENCY SAY, THE REAL FIGURE IS VASTLY UNDER REPORTED AND WILL LIKELY RISE AS MORE AND MORE COMMUNITIES GET BACK TO NORMAL. I SPOKE TO THE EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE AGENCY, BRIE FRANKLIN, WHO SAYS THERE'S A LOT CONTRIBUTING TO WHY SEXUAL VIOLENCE IS HIGHER IN OUR STATE. WE STILL HAVE A CULTURE OF VICTIM BLAMING...WHERE WE PUT FAULT ON THE SURVIVOR. FRANKLIN SAYS WE DON'T TALK ABOUT SEXUAL ASSAULT ENOUGH...THEREFORE THIS ISSUE IS DEEPLY STIGMATIZED. SHE ALSO POINTS OUT THAT COMMUNITIES NEED TO HAVE A SERIOUS CONVERSATION WITH YOUNG PEOPLE ABOUT CONSENT. "PEOPLE NEED TO LEARN WHAT A HEALTHY RELATIONSHIP IS AND WHAT CONSENT IN ORDER TO UNDERSTAND WHAT IT ISN'T. WE NEED TO BELIEVE SURVIVORS WHEN THEY COME FORWARD. IT IS NOT OUR JOB TO DECIDE WHAT HAPPENED AND WHAT DIDN'T HAPPEN. OUR ROLE IS TO SUPPORT THEM AND GIVE THEM INFORMATION AND RESOURCES SO THAT THEY CAN BEGIN THAT HEALING PROCESS" THE GOOD NEWS IS...TWO NEW BILLS WERE PASSED DURING THE LEGISLATIVE SESSION THAT FOCUS ON CIVIL JUSTICE. SENATE BILL 78 AND 88 ALLOWS SURVIVORS OF SEXUAL ASSAULT TO SUE THE PERPETRATORS AND INSTITUTIONS...THE COLORADO COALITION AGAINST SEXUAL ASSAULT ALSO HAS A "YOU HAVE THE RIGHT CAMPAIGN" GOING ON RIGHT NOW WHERE THEY ARE PROMOTING THEIR RESOURCES AND SUPPORT SERVICES TO PEOPLE WHO ARE VICTIMS. BRIE...THE NEXT QUESTION BECOMES...WHAT'S THE SEXUAL VIOLENCE RATE IN SOUTHERN COLORADO?

WELL THIS INFORMATION ISN'T READILY AVAILABLE. THERE ISN'T A STATE WIDE SYSTEM FOR COLLECTING THAT DATA...OUR LAW ENFORCEMENT AGENCIES AREN'T REQUIRED TO BUT THEY OFTEN HAVE CRIME REPORTS DETAILING THIS INFORMATION...LONG STORY SHORT..IT'S JUST GOING TO TAKE SOME TIME FOR US TO GET A CONCRETE NUMBER...BUT REMEMBER...SEXUAL ASSAULT IS ONE OF THE MOST UNDER-REPORTED CRIMES...SO EVEN IF WE WERE TO PROVIDE THAT DATA...IT WOULDN'T PRESENT A FULL PICTURE OF WHAT'S HAPPENING.