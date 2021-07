These children are learning about an issue long considered taboo in Britain

After Italy defeated England in that penalty shootout at the Euros 2020 final, some fans’ hostility resurfaced in the form of online racist abuse targeted at England players Marcus Rashford, Bukayo Saka and Jadon Sancho, after they each missed penalties.

CNN’s Salma Abdelaziz visits Rashford’s hometown to see how the local community is coming together to support the England and Manchester United player.