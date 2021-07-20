Kevin Hart to Host ‘Hart To Heart’ Talk Show Series

Kevin Hart will soon be the host of his very own talk show on Peacock: ‘Hart to Heart’ .

The series is part of the streaming platform’s partnership with Hart’s Laugh Out Loud Studios.

In a statement, Hart said his new show would capture the “magic” of conversation.

There’s something powerful that happens when two people sit down together for a conversation, and ‘Hart to Heart’ is about capturing that magic, Kevin Hart, via ‘Vibe’.

He also revealed that he would be engaging in “real, authentic dialogue” with his guests over a glass of wine.

I couldn’t be more excited to see the next chapter of Laugh Out Loud’s partnership with Peacock come to life with this show, and for audiences to get to see my guests in a way that they’ve never seen them before; it’s real, authentic dialogue over a glass of wine, Kevin Hart, via ‘Vibe’.

‘Hart to Heart' will premiere on August 5, with “world-class [influencer]” guests announced each week.

HART TO HEART will dig deep to find out what makes these world-class influencers tick, their goals and aspirations, their journey to stardom, and the obstacles they overcame to reach their lofty status, via Peacock