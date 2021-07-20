Zulily: Back to school shop is now open!

Shop the fashions and join the #UniquelyZu contest at zulily.com.

((SL Advertiser)) Zulily's back to school shop is now open!

Time.

It is nearly here ana parent, a student or a tlong shopping list to getfirst day lifestyle expertKathy BUCo.

She is here toti tpso get us ready for nday of school but all yearof two, you know all aboutassignment learning all abis it and you hit the keySusan, I love that and thain.

So one stop shop for yshopping and online retailnames, boutique finds on tand they have new productsday.

And when I talk a lottalking thousands of produback to school, t bualso gand homes.

And this is goinavigate that.

And they cushop that has all these trme today.

Okay, so beforeZulily talked to thousandsthey wanted to see this bawe need to hear them and wit is they want for back twe created a fashion forecthese trends.

They say, hemyself, I want to be confito have fun and these areAnd number one on that lisI'm talking eighties and ntracksuits.

I know the stuThe kids love it again.

Eitracksuits.

Activewear, thas well.

For rsoeans afterSame for our girls.

We'reWere seeing logos.

The logtees and let's not forgetboxes.

And these are a bigwant it.

They wanted to sein their backpacks and lunCampbell prints, we're seeprint from fuel.

And we'readorable kitty flower crowGod, accessories that we athe Mukhlas booties for alHocoulw d you resist this?and winter looking good frlove it because your your scto be cool and trendy as wkept my bell bottoms Cathyright.

I want to talk abouof ks idbring their lunchBut it's a chance for ourloose chat, share their snfor you.

I love these feasthose snacks cold for longfruit, think yogurt.

Thisand love the mermaid printwho knew Susan that the acscolho season was going toWe're seeing so many trendprints and patterns and sthas a ton of them.

I loveI love hombre.

So this isimportant because you saidevery day, it's somethingday.

Makes it exciting.

Sothat tomorrow there's someon.

That's awesome.

I wantthis really cool contest ginvolved.

Tell us about itcool.

It's got the hashtagAll the information is onlcom.

The contest runs throget designing six lucky kibased on the designs thatto work with the designersdesign for a future capsulZulily.

I mean you can't bmy goodness tapping into tAlways fun.

I like this tiyou so much copy from allAnd if you would like to sseptember 15th.

And if yougetting your kids entered