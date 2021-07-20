Coronavirus in numbers: UK deaths rise by 96

As of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 46,558 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.A further 96 people had died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Tuesday, which is the highest reported daily figure since March 24 and brings the UK total to 128,823.Separate figures published by the Office for National Statistics show there have been 154,000 deaths registered in the UK where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate.