10 Things BROCKHAMPTON Can't Live Without

- Nobody try to steal it please,oh I'll have a heart attack.Hide the serial number, everything.- What's up GQ, this is Romil.- This is Matt Champion- It's Jabari.- It's Merlyn.- This is Dom.- I'm Bearface.- I'm Joba.- This is Kevin Abstractfrom BROCKHAMPTON,- [All] And these are 10 Essentials.[light trap music plays]- This is Energy.He goes everywhere with me.He's definitely one of thefavorite new members of BROCKHAMPTON.I got him on May 7th,so about a year and three days ago.He really is the firstdog I've ever owned.I can relate a lot to Snoop Doggnow that I'm a dog father.It has a lot of ups and downs.Like, I understand whenpeople say they enjoyother people's dogs andother people's kids,cause it's like, the dog is a lot cuterwhen you don't got to pick up its crap.He's still cute though.He's still really cute.

[chuckles]I've been on the plane with him.It was a little tough.As soon as I got on theplane, I fell asleep.And then the next thing I knowsomeone was like, waking me up.He's like, bro, like your dog escaped.I'm like, where's my dog?And he is definitely like,under somebody's seat,licking them or some s***.- I brought for My Essentials;fingerboard, I've been finger boardingsince I was a young man,and it kind of stuckwith me the whole time.This isn't a Tek-Dek,it's quite different,it's wooden.It's the real ones.I got really good at it,and I don't remember how,and it's the only thing I feellike I can brag aboutand I can back it up.[light trap plays]- Man.Well, I have one onright now, but you knowwe call it darkers in the Caribbean.I'm from Grenada.You know your shade.I need these, you know why I use them?Cause I block out all the bulls****you put them on, the bulls**** is gone.Sometimes you might bein a little emo mode,sometimes you don't want to be talking,having to explain yourself.Put these on, you walk in the room.What's up, go on about your business.Sometimes I have the ones that,you know your daytime glasseswith the colored frames.Then I have like this one, perfect forwhen you don't want to say nothin'.Just walk in.No one can see your eyes,no one could read you, it's perfect.Cause sometimes I didn't want to be read.Go into the supermarket,I'm going to have these on, you know?I could be going to bankand I have these on.Walking my dog I'maalways have have it on,cause sometimes I justwant to be in my zone,you know?Like I said, when you don't have them,people always bother you.When you have it on, they're like alright,that's a cool guy, man.I'ma just say what's up tohim and keep it pushing.- Okay.

So, my essential item is a hoodie.This is a family picture.This is my parents' wedding.Hoodies are like myfavorite clothes to wear,and I just, I'm always wearing a hoodie,I'm literally wearing a hoodie right now.Usually either I'm wearing a hoodie,or there's one in the car.I don't know, somethingvery safe about hoodies,and I like them.- [Off-camera] How manyhoodies would you saythat you have in your collection overall?[laughs]- An unholy amount.I pretty much only wear hoodies.I would say maybe at least40 to 60 in my house.- My best friend, Pluto.He's the sweetest boy in the world.He is a French bulldog boxer mix.He's a Frenchie boxer mix.Yeah, good boy.He's a GQ man himself,as you can see with his fresh fit,got his Carhartt on.But he's actually my,my girlfriend's dog.And then, I guess I'm his stepdad,but for my birthday,a couple years ago, shegave me adoption papers,so I'm like his legal dad now.If I'm not making music,I'm probably just on thecouch with him all the time.Oh, we took him to a modeling agency once,and they said he was too edgy,but now he's in GQ so, f*** them.- This is my passport.It's got my visa in it, so if I lose this,I'm f***** if I lose this basically.My only form of ID, don'thave a driver's license.I keep it in a drawer,and I like always make,I like check every day.I'm like put it back, okay.Because I like, sometimesif I need it if I'mgoing somewhere, I'll need ID.somewhere I was like, allright, it's in my right pocket.And I'll check throughout the day.Okay, it's here.If I lose it, having togo through the processof getting visa again,it's like a nightmare.I couldn't think of anythingmore essential, so..- So today I brought these cool glassesI like to wear, these Bottega shades.I feel like I'm in the future.I used to be like reallyashamed of wearing sunglasses.I felt like it made me feel mad corny,but I've realized thatthrough wearing them,it kind of feels like,like when I used to go around wearingthis helmet all the time,like this extra shieldof safety or something,and it also makes me feel like, you know,I'm just hanging out inthe future, or something,so yeah, for insecure people like me,the mask or glasses addthis wild level of confidenceto my everyday life.- I had to pull out my trusty lawn chair.I'm actually sitting in it right now.It's beautiful green, kind of old school,classic Americano backyard.You know, if you'resitting at the barbecue,the kids are playing, you know?Sipping your beverage ofchoice in that summer sun.It's a great place to pop a squat,and sometimes I'll slow smoke a brisketfor like 12 plus hours.And this is, this is great to have,because you can justwatch the fire, watch theyou know, the meat thing,cook, it's relaxing.- This is my laptop, my MacBook.We record every song on there.Before the pandemic,we would tour like, what?Like eight months out the year six months?- Pretty much, yeah.The majority of the yearwe were on the road.- So just like set up astudio in every hotel room,green room, wherever,and this was always likethe foundation of that.- Everything that ends upgetting recorded in some way,shape, or form thatthe world is hearing ison this thing somehow, insome way, shape or form.- Beyond like,it connecting us together though,this little thing hereis what keeps us going for real for real,like all the songs are, they're in here.- Makes us want to keepgoing, makes us want to stop.Brings us all backtogether, tears us apart.- It's true.- Educates us,Jabari, you know, he'llhave his own laptop setup with all the soundsand VSTs and plugins,because 'Bar, he likes tolike really lock in his ideas,and make sure they're,exactly how he wants thembefore he presents.- Unfortunately.- But even his ideas willbe funneled into Romil'scomputer.- [Off-camera] What's your DAW of choice?- I was actually goingto bring the Ableton box.- Oh my God, that's a great essential.- That's what we've been using primarily,for the past couple of years is Ableton.But a couple of peoplein a group use know howto use different things.I'm pretty sure thatCiaran uses Logic Pro stillexclusively, right?Joba was in pro tools for a while.- I think at this pointwe've all developed atechnological jargon tocommunicate our ideascarefully and precisely,and ultimatelyjust having a musical conversationwith and without words.- I mean, I have all of them.Cause to me it's justlike different languages.Kobe spoke four languages.Him and Pal Gestalt spokeItalian on the court, you know?So you have to be able to communicatewith the other teammatesin their language.- Facts.- Or not ItalianI'm so sorry.

I'm so sorry.Spanish.

He knew Italianbecause he grew up in Italy.Sorry.- Our final essential isour manager, Kelly Clancy.- Whoo.- She's currently standing off frame,cause she doesn't like being on camera,but nothing involvingBROCKHAMPTON gets donewithout Kelly's involvement.- We love Kelly.- She keeps us together.She keeps us on track.- I talk to her everyday, multiple times a day.- I mean my mom and her are best friends,it's like real family.- [Both] Whoo!- [Off-camera] What do youthink you guys could dowithout a manager,without Kelly's guidance?- What would we do without a manager?- Without Kelly?- Oh, we'd be complete failures,we'd be broke.Thank you guys for watching,this was BROCKHAMPTON's 10 essentials.- See you next time.[upbeat outro]