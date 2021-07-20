Two in three parents worry their kids will be socially awkward after a year of lockdown

Seven in 10 parents worry their kids have forgotten how to interact with other children after being home during the pandemic, according to new research.A survey of 2,000 parents of children ages 5 to 14 found that two in three parents are concerned that their child has gotten more awkward around others, and 62% don't think their kid will be able to pick up where they left off socially when they go back to school this fall.Specifically, parents are worried that their children won't be keen on making conversation with friends (41%), meeting new people (40%) or remembering their manners by saying "please" and "thank you" (37%).Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Osmo, the survey revealed that parents are big on socializing, with 85% believing it is a necessary skill to use in school.